Cisco to Acquire Observable Networks

Cisco announced plans to acquire Observable Networks, a privately held software developer based in St. Louis. Financial ters were not disclosed.



Observable Networks provides cloud-native network forensics security applications delivered as a service. The technology is based on dynamic behavioral modeling of all devices on the network.



Observable Network said its solutions provide security analysts with the ability to gain real-time situational awareness of all users, devices and traffic on the network, whether in the data center or the cloud. Its cloud-native machine learning techniques for device modeling identifies insider and external threats faster and more accurately. This design supports cloud environments and enables turn-key activation for customers using Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.



Cisco said the acquisition will extend its Stealthwatch solution into the cloud with highly scalable behavior analytics and comprehensive visibility.



