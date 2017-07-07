China Telecom Shanghai Research Institute joins HomeGrid Forum

The HomeGrid Forum announced that China Telecom Shanghai Research Institute, the research organisation within the China Telecom, has become its latest promoter member, building on work conducted by the institute on G.hn-related projects over the past three years.





The forum noted that China Telecom joins other HomeGrid members from Asia as the Asian, and particularly the Chinese markets, continue to lead the global technology industry.





China Telecom selected G.hn as its home networking technology of choice and China Telecom Shanghai announced the first public tender request for G.hn devices earlier in 2017, marking the commencement of G.hn commercial deployments by carriers in China.





In addition, it was stated that China Telecom Shanghai Research Institute has expressed an interest in establishing a new HomeGrid Forum Certification facility at its labs in Shanghai. The forum noted that currently silicon and system vendors are able to certify their products at facilities in Shenzhen or Taipei.





The HomeGrid Forum works with member companies to ensure interoperability between vendors and products and to verify that standards are met through a compliance and interoperability testing program which leads to silicon and system certification.

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that supports cooperation between technology companies, silicon vendors, system manufacturers and service providers to promote the G.hn gigabit home networking technology that is based on ITU-T standards. The forum has over 70 members and aims to enable a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology for coax, copper pair, powerline and plastic optical fibre while continuing to support existing HomePNA deployments and the transition to G.hn.

Regarding the G.hn technology, Donna Yasay, president of HomeGrid Forum, said, "When combined with other technologies, such as wireless, home mesh networking and Ethernet, G.hn creates a hybrid that can extend connectivity further than other products on the market… G.hn is the backbone for the kind of seamless connectivity that is now in demand around the world".







