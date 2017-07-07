China Telecom and Ericsson launch open IoT platform

China Telecom and Ericsson announced the launch of the China Telecom IoT Open Platform, a global connection management platform that will support China's One Belt One Road strategy and speed the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services.







The China Telecom IoT Open Platform is designed to enable enterprises to deploy, control and scale the management of IoT devices through partnerships. Using the platform, enterprise customers will be able to integrate their business processes with the managed connectivity service offered by China Telecom to create a reliable IoT solutions. Leveraging the platform, China Telecom and its customers will be able to drive the digital transformation of industries in China and beyond.





The China Telecom IoT Open Platform is based on Ericsson's Device Connection Platform, a global, unified platform that is used by multiple enterprise customers across various industries to manage IoT connection services worldwide. The platform provides enterprise customers with reliable connectivity with service-level agreements and a common, unified view of devices and access networks.





Ericsson’s Device Connection Platform was launched in 2012 and currently supports more than 25 operators and over 2,000 enterprise customers as part of its IoT Accelerator platform. Ericsson is also collaborating with the Bridge Alliance and the Global M2M Association to support the provision of a seamless customer experience with global coverage for IoT applications.





Recently, Ericsson and China Mobile formed a strategic agreement to cooperate on IoT, signing a separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ericsson and China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI) covering R&D for Cloud RAN and IoT.





With regards to IoT, China Mobile was to use the Ericsson Device Connectivity Platform to streamline the process for provisioning, as well as deploy services to capitalise on new business opportunities.











Earlier this year, China Telecom and Orange Business Services extended their existing strategic partnership to cover IoT space during the launch event of eSurfing on the Silk Road in Shanghai. Through the expanded agreement, multinational customers of both China Telecom and Orange will be able to deploy IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) services across each other's networks.







