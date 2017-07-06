Chile's R&E network selects Coriant hiT 7300 with CloudWave Optics for upgrade

Coriant announced that the National Research and Education Network in Chile (REUNA) has selected the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform equipped with its CloudWave Optics to upgrade its national DWDM backbone network.





The Coriant solution, delivered in collaboration with education sector solutions partner Grupo Binário and local telecoms systems integrator Raylex, is designed to enable REUNA to scale transmission up to multiple 200 Gbit/s optical channels to support the increasing bandwidth demands of research and education applications and efficiently support low latency transfer of large quantities of data between locations.





As the national R&E network (NREN) in Chile, REUNA supports the country's research, education and scientific communities and provides interconnectivity with partners worldwide. The REUNA backbone network serves around 35 institutions, including universities, research centres and international astronomical groups.





REUNA's strategic collaborations include connectivity projects for the AURA Observatory, with which it has partnered to implement a photonic superhighway for the transport of data from the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) - an advanced infrastructure for science and education that enables high-speed communications between research facilities located near La Serena and the Chilean capital of Santiago.





Leveraging optical networking technology including power-efficient coherent interface technology, flexi-rate transmission and flexi-grid ROADM capabilities, REUNA's new DWDM network, which is currently being deployed, will enable the organisation to deliver more flexible and resilient high-speed services, while optimising its backbone network in terms of spectral efficiency, terabit-level scalability and programmable, automated end-to-end service activation.





Coriant's hiT 7300 platform is a coherent communications system that supports up to 25.6 Tbit/s capacity when equipped with flexi-rate, flexi-grid and super-channel capabilities based on the CloudWave Optics photonic layer technology, which integrates a signal processing engine, optimised photonics and embedded software intelligence. The solution is designed to provide optimised optical reach and performance for diverse transmission applications, including in challenging fibre conditions.





Management of the REUNA DWDM network will be provided by the Coriant Transport Network Management System (TNMS) end-to-end management solution.







