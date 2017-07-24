Cable ONE Business Looks to Mississippi

Phoenix-based Cable ONE Business announced that it has identified Mississippi as a leading contender for the next launch of its 'Piranha Fiber - Ferociously Fast Internet' service, which offers up to 2 Gbit/s symmetrical Internet speed.







Cable ONE noted that Piranha Fiber is currently available in select markets including Fargo, North Dakota and Norfolk, Nebraska. The company stated that over the past 5 years it has invested around $75 million in its Mississippi network.





The company's Internet service is delivered over a PON infrastructure that combines key elements of coax and fibre networks. Benefits of the design include service delivered over a reliable fibre-based architecture and shared bandwidth, which allows Cable ONE Business to both extend infrastructure costs over a wider customer base and offer service at a cost that is more affordable for small businesses.





The operator offers a range of Piranha Fiber Internet plans, beginning with 50 Mbit/s bandwidth and scaling up to 2 Gbit/s.





Cable ONE has recently announced the introduction of its Elite Business Internet service offering up to 500 Mbit/s download and 50 Mbit/s upload speeds in a number of markets in Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Idaho and Arizona.









* Earlier this year, the company announced the launch of a low-bandwidth Ethernet service, EZ Ethernet, for SMBs served by its coax network. EZ Ethernet offers symmetrical bandwidth options of 3, 5 and 10 Mbit/s.





* Cable ONE Business, a division of Cable ONE, the seventh-largest cable company in the U.S., provides telecommunications solutions to local businesses in 21 states. It claims to serve 800,000 residential and commercial customers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, South Dakota, and Washington. The company focuses on serving businesses in non-metropolitan markets.



