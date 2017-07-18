C&W conducts pre-5G trials delivering 800 Mbit/s in Antigua

C&W Communications (C&W) announced that it has completed a pre-5G trial in Antigua, and that once installed the country will become the first in the region with an advanced pre-5G network delivering download peak speeds of up to 800 Mbit/s.





In the next phase of the trial, the company stated that it expects to test a 5G prototype delivering peak speeds of 2 to 5 Gbit/s. The pre-5G trials were announced by C&W CEO John Reid during the CANTO annual conference and trade exhibition in the Dominican Republic as part of his keynote address.

C&W's pre-5G technology trial, a combined effort carried out with parent company Liberty Global, is based on LTE Advanced Pro (LTE-A Pro), which is designed to deliver lower latency, greater capacity and improved reliability for cust

omers and enable a faster and better quality mobile Internet service.





C&W stated that in early October, it plans to conduct further tests on a 5G prototype network designed to deliver wireless data connections above 2 Gbit/s. If the trials prove successful, and the business case is assessed to be favourable, the company plans to invest a further $5 million in Antigua for a major upgrade of the wireless infrastructure. C&W noted it has invested a total of $1.5 billion in the region over the past three years.





C&W's stated that its pre-5G trial and 5G prototype trials are part of a partnership with Ericsson, which will provide the equipment and software in Antigua and for its operations across the Caribbean.











In 2016, Ericsson and Cisco announced an agreement to supply and install IP networks for C&W, operating the retail brand Flow, in three Caribbean markets. The project included an upgrade to the IP backbone network in the Bahamas and a new business-to-business IP/MPLS network in Jamaica and Barbados.



