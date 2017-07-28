BT to offer Ixia security and monitoring to customers worldwide

Keysight Technologies company Ixia, a provider of network testing, visibility and security solutions, announced a new global reseller agreement with UK telco BT, under which BT will be able to offer Ixia's product portfolio to customers in 180 countries worldwide.





BT provides managed services to 6,500 customers worldwide, including major global multinational companies. With an advanced product portfolio supported by a team of more than 2,500 skilled security specialists, consultants, partners and vendors, BT delivers flexible end-to-end security capabilities to private- and public-sector organisations worldwide.





Through the agreement, BT customers will have access to Ixia's comprehensive solution portfolio including:





1. Security and test products including BreakingPoint, which simulates real-world legitimate traffic, distributed denial of service (DDoS), exploits, malware and fuzzing to validate an organisation's security infrastructure.





2. Network visibility solutions, which include its network packet brokers Vision ONE to help ensure all security and monitoring tools have visibility of the required data, as well as real-time application and threat intelligence, network TAPs and bypass switches to help improve resiliency and minimise downtime during deployment.







