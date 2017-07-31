BT restructures, appoints EE CEO to lead new Consumer business

UK-based telco BT Group has announced organisational changes designed to simplify its operating model, strengthen accountabilities and accelerate its transformation.





The organisational changes are as follows:





1. Marc Allera, currently CEO of the EE business acquired in 2016, is appointed to lead a newly created Consumer business, combining BT's Consumer and EE businesses, effective September 1, 2017. The new Consumer business will operate via three distinct brands - BT, EE and Plusnet – encompassing fixed and mobile networks, consumer products and services and content.





Marc Allen previously served in a number of roles with Three UK, including as chief commercial officer and sales and marketing director, and prior to that with its parent company Hutchison Whampoa.





2. Cathryn Ross, currently chief executive of Ofwat, the water sector regulator in England and Wales, has been appointed as director of regulatory affairs, following the decision of Sean Williams, current chief strategy officer at BT Group, to leave the company. Cathryn Ross is expected to take up her new role in January 2018.





Prior to joining Ofwat, Cathryn Ross was executive director of markets and economics at the Office of Rail Regulation (ORR) and also worked at the Competition Commission (now Competition and Markets Authority).





3. John Petter, after nearly four years serving as CEO of BT Consumer, has announced he will step down to pursue roles outside BT Group.



