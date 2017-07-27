Brazil's Algar Telecom selects Sonus cloud-native SBC

Sonus Networks, a global provider of solutions for securing cloud and real-time communications, announced that Brazil's Algar Telecom has selected the Sonus Session Border Controller Software Edition (SBC SWe) to support the nationwide expansion of its SIP peering and SIP trunking services.





Algar is a private communications service provider in Brazil that offers voice, video, data and IT services to businesses and residential customers. Leveraging the Sonus cloud-native solution, Algar will gain network-wide sharing of SBC session licenses and the ability to dynamically allocate SBC capacity where it is need across the country. With Sonus' SBC SWe, Algar will be able to quickly expand its SIP services footprint without the need to deploy new hardware.





The Sonus SBC SWe and its associated Sonus Insight Element Management System (EMS) will be deployed as virtual network functions (VNFs) across Algar's network. This approach aligns with the company's push towards implementing an advanced network functions virtualisation (NFV) architecture.





Sonus noted that as service providers migrate real-time communications to NFV and cloud environments, the Sonus SBC SWe provides a cloud-native approach for SIP session management, interworking, security and resiliency while offering the reliability and features of hardware-based SBCs. The Sonus SBC SWe has been deployed in more than 100 networks to date.





Algar Telecom, a part of the Algar group, provides high-speed Internet access, mobile services, cable TV, voice, data, IT and infrastructure and outsourcing services. Algar Telecom has a presence in all of the main regions of Brazil and operates a network with 19,000 miles of optical fibre serving 1.4 million customers in the states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Parana, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, as well as the federal district.



