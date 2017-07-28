Big Switch secures $30.7m in capital funding

Big Switch Networksof Santa Clara, California, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking company,





a. Founded in 2010 having originated from the original Stanford research team that invented software defined networking (SDN) technology.





b. Began shipping its platform-independent open SDN product suite, featuring a controller, virtual switch and network monitoring application in 2012, and in 2013 started packaging its technology components into bare metal SDN fabric solutions.

c. In January 2016 closed a Series C, $48.5 million funding round with participation from both new and existing investors, including Morgenthaler Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Accton, CID Group and MSD Capital, and bringing total funding at that time to $94 million.





Has announced it has secured $30.7 million in new financing to support further sales and product expansion as organisations continue to adopt next-generation networking solutions to modernise data centres.





Big Switch stated that the latest financing involves the participation of Dell Technologies Capital, Silverlake Waterman, Index Ventures, Morgenthaler Ventures, MSD Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Intel Capital and a strategic investment from a Tier-1 service provider. The company noted that total funding raised to date exceeds $120 million.





In January, Big Switch announced new capabilities for its Big Cloud Fabric (BCF), including comprehensive networking support for hyper-converged solutions powered by VMware vSAN and virtual desktop and application solutions with VMware Horizon, as well as multi-container networking support for Mesosphere DC/OS and Kubernetes container orchestration platforms, including Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.



