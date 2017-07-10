Bahamas-based Cloud Carib builds data centres

Bahamas-based Cloud Carib, a provider of enterprise-grade, private and hybrid cloud solutions, announced that it is extending its reach across the Caribbean and Latin America region via multiple new data centres.





Cloud Carib is a leading managed cloud service provider in the Caribbean. The company currently operates data centres located on the islands of Nassau and Freeport in the Bahamas, and plans to launch a newly rebuilt CaribPod data centre in Panama. Cloud Carib has also extended services into Barbados and Jamaica, and is planning to establish additional regional sites in Trinidad, Cayman and other locations before the end of the year.





Cloud Carib data centres are supported 24/7 by the company's command and control centre to provide clients with support and monitoring services. Cloud Carib data centres are operated in accordance with international standards, with services supported by the Cloud Carib service management framework.





The company noted that due to the geographical advantages of the region, there is growing interest from organisations in cloud services provided throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean. Cloud Carib is aiming to address this growing demand through regional expansion as it seeks to become a the premiere managed cloud services provider in the region.





Cloud Carib focuses exclusively on providing managed cloud services leveraging core competencies across disciplines including data centre services, business continuity services and mobile and productivity services.





Headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas, Cloud Carib offers multiple data centre locations across the Caribbean, including in Freeport, Nassau, Panama, Barbados and Jamaica. It offers solutions including: IaaS, security, business continuity, productivity and mobility, together with professional services and VAR options.







