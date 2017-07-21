Australia's nbn selects ADTRAN

ADTRAN announced the signing of a supply agreement covering software, hardware and services with nbn, the company building the national wholesale broadband network in Australia, to support the expansion of high-speed broadband access to the citizens across Australia.





ADTRAN noted that a number of key milestones have been completed, and that as part of this work with nbn it has successfully completed a GPON network interoperability proof-of-concept program. In addition, ADTRAN IT specialists have been working in a collaborative development process with the nbn IT team to implement standards-based, multi-vendor DPU management solution utilising an open microservices architecture.





ADTRAN's Software-Defined Access (SD-Access) solutions combine web-scale technology with open-source platforms and are designed to facilitate innovation in multi-technology, multi-vendor environments. SD-Access releases control and management functions from the underlying network elements, enabling a more flexible and agile services delivery framework. This flexibility leverages an open microservices architecture that helps network operations and IT development teams work together.





nbn is building a new and upgraded wholesale broadband network to provide communities across Australia with access to fast broadband service from retail service providers. The company is aiming to connect 8 million homes and businesses by 2020. nbn recently announced that one-in-two Australians were able to connect to the nbn network, with more than 5.7 million homes and businesses able to order a service from their retail provider as it continued to add up to 100,000 new properties to its footprint each week.





Commenting on the agreement, nbn's chief network deployment officer Kathrine Dyer said, "The rollout of the nbn network is one of the most complex and ambitious telecoms projects to be undertaken… nbn is working with ADTRAN on bringing the network into reality, including working together on its fibre-to-the-kerb/curb (FTTK/C) network that is set to serve more than one million homes and businesses by 2020".



