Atlantic Metro expands CloudDirect portfolio across U.S.

Atlantic Metro Communications, a national provider of managed IT infrastructure services, announced the expansion of its CloudDirect service portfolio to cities across the U.S.





Atlantic Metro's CloudDirect solution provides private and dedicated cloud hosting, data centre colocation and network connectivity as a single, integrated IT infrastructure platform. Following the latest expansion, the CloudDirect offering is available at all Atlantic Metro sites nationwide, including:



New York: New York City.





New Jersey: Weehawken, Piscataway and Somerset.





Virginia: Reston, Herndon, Tysons Corner and Ashburn.





California: Los Angeles and San Jose.





Texas: Dallas.





Florida: Miami.





The CloudDirect solution combines cloud hosting and colocation services, while providing fibre connectivity between the cloud, data centres and customer premises. The service is designed to provide customers with enhanced security, fast deployment, consistent performance and on-demand scalability from a single provider. It also offers the flexibility to augment physical servers in the cloud, migrate legacy servers to the cloud and develop business continuity plans.

Atlantic Metro is a managed infrastructure service provider that offers cloud computing and secure data centre collocation with national network connectivity. The company claims more than 600 customers, including Fortune 500 enterprises, finance companies, media agencies, healthcare and web start-ups.







