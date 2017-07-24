AT&T expands gigabit Internet service to Tulsa

AT&T announced the launch of 1 Gbit/s broadband service over its all fibre network powered by AT&T Fiber to customers in parts of the Tulsa area, including in parts of Tulsa, Jenks, Owasso and surrounding communities in Oklahoma.





The Tulsa area is one of 55 metro markets across the U.S. where AT&T now offers ultra-fast, fibre-based Internet service as the company progresses towards its target of reaching at least 75 metros with its fastest Internet service.





With the latest launch by AT&T Fiber the operator offers a 1 Gbit/s connection on its 100% fibre network to more than 5.5 million locations across 55 metro areas. AT&T plans to increase this to at least 12.5 million locations by mid-2019.





AT&T's Internet 1000 broadband offering is its highest speed Internet service that is enabled by the company's all-fibre network. The service is available priced at $70 per month for customers that bundle it with another AT&T service on a single bill, or for $80 per month as a standalone service for a period of 12 months.









* Previously, in late June AT&T announced it was offering its fibre-based 1 Gbit/s connection service to customer locations in parts of the Monterey-Salinas area, including in parts of Santa Cruz and surrounding communities in California. AT&T noted that it planned to expand availability to parts of Capitola and Salinas.





* In April, AT&T announced that as part of its program to deploy fibre across its service area in 21 states it planned to extend its fibre network to parts of eight new metro areas, as follows: Dayton (Ohio); Macon (Georgia); Madison (Wisconsin); Monterey-Salinas (California); Savannah (Georgia); South Bend (Indiana); Springfield (Missouri); and western Michigan.





* At the same time, AT&T announced the launch of fibre-based service with up to 1 Gbit/s bandwidth in the East Bay area of California, including in parts of the cities of Fremont, Newark, Oakland and the surrounding areas, with plans to offer fibre-based Internet access in parts of Hayward, San Leandro and Union City, California shortly.



