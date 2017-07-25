AT&T delivers global network with FlexWare + NetBond for Cloud for Omnicom

New York-based Omnicom Group, a global provider of marketing communications, has selected AT&T to deploy a universal network solution designed to improve its efficiency and increase security for the company and its clients.





To support the delivery of its proprietary marketing services in a more secure and reliable way, Omnicom required a technology provider with the ability to deliver a secure network across all of its locations in 100-plus countries and to its more than 78,000 employees. By consolidating the company's infrastructure into a single network, AT&T aims to help Omnicom agencies connect and collaborate more effectively, as well as reduce operational costs.





The Global Omnicom/AT&T network strategy will leverage AT&T FlexWare, NetBond for Cloud and Threat Manager elements to provide Omnicom with an advanced flexible, secure and efficient network.





AT&T FlexWare is a global, software-centric platform that will help Omnicom to quickly deploy and manage virtualised network functions such as routers and firewalls, as well as make adjustments based on changing business needs via an online portal. FlexWare allows users to add and remove features and scale services on demand. The solution will help reduce Omnicom's hardware requirements and simplify operations.





In addition, AT&T NetBond for Cloud is designed to provide secure connectivity between the AT&T virtual private network and cloud service providers, while Threat Manager offers a security incident and event management platform.



