AT&T completes acquisition of Vyatta network OS assets from Brocade

AT&T, which in early June announced it would acquire Vyatta, has completed its the acquisition of the Vyatta network operating system and associated assets of Brocade Communications Systems through an agreement that included the hiring of several dozen Brocade employees, mainly located in California and the UK.

The transaction includes the Vyatta network operating system and vRouter product line. AT&T gains the Vyatta network operating system, including its virtual network functions (VNFs) and distributed services platform, software under development as part of its unreleased product roadmap, existing software licenses and related patents and patent applications.





This acquisition is intended to strengthen AT&T's ability to deliver cloud or premises-based VNFs, beginning with its previously announced SD-WAN cloud service offered with VeloCloud that was announced in October 2016. The Vyatta acquisition will also help AT&T to enhance its white box platform capabilities.









* In March this year AT&T completed a trial in partnership with other companies and industry groups to design and build white box switches designed to enable more efficient management of data traffic across its network. The trial involved vendors including Barefoot Networks, Broadcom, Delta Electronics, Edgecore Networks, Intel and SnapRoute.

* AT&T stated that the Vyatta platform will help continue to drive its network transformation, through which AT&T is aiming to virtualise and software-control 55% of its network by the end of 2017, rising to 75% by 2020.