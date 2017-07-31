AT&T appointments executives ahead of merger with Time Warner

AT&T has announced a number of executive appointments in preparation for completing its acquisition of global media and entertainment company Time Warner; the transaction is currently under review by the U.S. Department of Justice and competition authorities in certain foreign countries.





Effective August 1st, the following executives will assume new positions and continue to report to AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson:





1. In addition to her existing responsibilities as global marketing officer, Lori Lee will assume leadership of AT&T International; Ms. Lee previously led AT&T's Time Warner merger integration planning team.





AT&T provides mobile services to more than 13 million consumers and businesses in Mexico, and pay-TV service to more than 13 million subscribers across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

2. John Stankey will assume the lead of AT&T's Time Warner merger integration planning team, working closely with Time Warner chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes to plan for the leadership transition to Stankey as CEO of AT&T's media company on completion of the merger; Mr. Stankey was previously CEO of AT&T Entertainment Group.





3. John Donovan, previously chief strategy officer and group president of AT&T Technology and Operations, has been named CEO of AT&T Communications, encompassing AT&T's Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, and Technology & Operations groups.





AT&T provides mobile, broadband and video services to U.S.-based consumers and serves nearly 3.5 million businesses, from small companies to most of the Fortune 1000.







