AT&T adds Oracle Cloud to NetBond for Cloud ecosystem

AT&T announced that it will add Oracle Network Cloud Service – FastConnect to the AT&T NetBond for Cloud ecosystem, thereby enabling customers to manage and access Oracle Cloud services utilising NetBond for Cloud's secure, dedicated connectivity with high reliability.







Through the partnership, AT&T and Oracle aim to facilitate global enterprise customers to transition to the cloud and gain the benefits in terms of performance, cost and security offered by combining the Oracle Cloud with AT&T's NetBond for Cloud solution.





AT&T's multiple protocol label switching (MPLS) VPN solution is designed to provide a secure, low-latency network connection for multiple locations and users. This enables improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility and scalability that can provide access to critical business data and functions.





The AT&T NetBond for Cloud ecosystem comprises more than 20 members delivering secure access to more than 25 major cloud services.







Recently, AT&T announced that NetBond for Cloud users would be provided with enhanced connectivity to more than 100 additional cloud software and service providers hosted on the AWS platform as part of the AWS Direct Connect (DX) bundle.

AT&T also announced that AWS software and solution providers would be able to join the AT&T NetBond for Cloud Solution Provider program, which allows service providers to attract new customers by identifying AT&T NetBond for Cloud as a dynamic, flexible and secure connectivity option when used with AWS Direct Connect (DX) bundles.

AT&T’s Solution Provider Program for AWS enables members to expand reach via connectivity to 198 countries worldwide and offer their clients a secure and high performance connectivity option to AWS hosted SaaS platforms.



