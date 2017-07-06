Anritsu introduces BERT tester supporting 400/200 GBE

Anritsu Company has introduced its new signal quality analyser (SQA) MP1900A BERT (bit error rate tester) that enables measurement of next-generation PCI Express Gen 4 and 5 buses, as well as the latest 400/200 Gigabit Ethernet networks.





Offering comprehensive interface support, the MP1900A solution is an all-in-one tool designed to provide accurate measurements for the next-generation, high-speed electronic and optical devices and optical transceivers utilised in high-end servers, communications equipment and optical transceivers/modules, including for M2M and IoT applications.





Anritsu's new signal quality analyser MP1900A supports simultaneous multi-channel measurements, PAM4 BER tests and PCI Express link negotiation and is designed to help engineers verify next-generation high-speed interface designs.





The SQA MP1900A BERT allows users to accurately evaluate high-speed interface designs during the early development stage. The products all-in-one extendible platform can be used to measure the performance of network-side interfaces, such as 400/200/100 Gigabit Ethernet, as well as internal PCI Express bus interfaces, and thereby help reduce design evaluation times and costs.





The solution integrates a Pulse Pattern Generator (PPG) that provides typical intrinsic jitter of 115 fs rms and typical Tr/Tf of 12 ps, while total peak-to-peak jitter is typically no more than 6 ps and typical input sensitivity for the internal error detector (ED) is 15 mV.





The solution additionally offers multiple features designed to further improve testing accuracy and efficiency, notably a link negotiation function that provides support for high-speed digital interface standards that allows connection of the MP1900A to the DUT for enhanced bus interface evaluation. Engineers can use this function to conduct PCI Express Gen 4/5 testing, LTSSM status analysis, jitter generation and CM/DM (common mode/differential mode) noise injection.





Additionally, MP1900A provides a jitter measurement function for evaluating signal integrity, while the 10Tap emphasis function and equaliser function can be utilised to characterise test signals according to transmission path loss.





Anritsu's SQA MP1900A BERT can be configured with peripheral equipment to increase measurement capabilities. Specifically, an integrated solution featuring the MP1900A can support generation of the 32 and 64 Gbaud PAM4 signals required for 200 and 400 Gigabit Ethernet measurements, BER measurements, jitter and amplitude noise injection and emphasis addition.



