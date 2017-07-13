American Airlines migrates to the IBM Cloud

American Airlines will migrate its enterprise critical worklods, including aa.com, its mobile app and airport kiosks, to the IBM Cloud. The massive cloud transformation aims to make the wolrd's largest airline's internal processes more efficient, faster, easier and adaptable to better handle site traffic during high volume periods. Financial terms were not disclosed.



American and IBM have teamed to rewrite applications to the IBM Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS), and establish a cloud-native architecture. As part of this process, American will work with IBM Global Services to leverage IBM's Garage Methodology of creating innovative applications quickly through a micro-services architecture, design thinking, agile methodology, DevOps, and lean development. The companies said IBM Cloud will help enable developers to quickly build and change application functionalities for the airline's customers. These customer-facing systems will be on the IBM Public Cloud, while American maintains backend connectivity to other on-premise legacy and third-party systems, for true Hybrid Cloud functionality."American Airlines is embracing IBM Cloud as a true business enabler to lead the way in innovative customer experiences," said David Kenny, Senior Vice President, IBM Watson and Cloud Platform. "It is the foundation of American's digital transformation and enables the airline to take its delivery speed to the next level with increased scalability, performance and agility to transform business processes and customer experiences at the same time."