Altice USA launches Suddenlink gigabit in 4 new markets

Altice USA announced the launch of Suddenlink Internet service offering up to 1 Gbit/s download speed in four new Gig Cities, namely Batesville and El

Dorado in Arkansas, Maryville, Missouri and Conroe in Texas, and has also increased the speeds of certain other Suddenlink residential Internet services for existing customers in these regions.





Altice noted that local businesses in the four markets will also have access to the new gigabit service, as well as additional Suddenlink customised services for business that provide multi-gigabit bandwidth.





In addition to the new 1 Gbit/s internet service, residential Internet customers with current download speeds of up to 75 and 100 Mbit/s have been automatically moved to services offering download speeds of up to 100 and 200 Mbit/s, respectively. The standard Suddenlink residential Internet download speeds in each region are now as follows: up to 50, 100, 200 and 400 Mbit/s, plus the new up to 1 Gbit/s service.

* In February, Altice USA announced that it was offering its Suddenlink gigabit Internet service in the Kinston area of North Carolina, including the City of Kinston, Lenoir and Wayne Counties, as well as Lagrange and Walnut Creek. At the same time it also increased speeds for certain existing Suddenlink residential Internet customers.





* Altice USA, describing itself as the fourth largest U.S. cable operator, is a major broadband communications and video services providers, delivering broadband, pay TV, telephony services, WiFi hotspot access, content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states via the Optimum and Suddenlink brands.\