Accedian appoints Dion Joannou as COO

Accedian, the specialist provider of performance assurance solutions for mobile networks and enterprise-to-data centre connectivity, announced the appointment of Dion Joannou as chief operating officer (COO), with responsibility for overseeing the company's global sales, business development, marketing and operations.





As COO, Dion will draw on extensive industry experience and knowledge to support Accedian as it seeks to scale its established market position and expand its customer base in the network operator, service provider and enterprise sectors worldwide.

Dion Joannou joins Accedian from Viavi Solutions (formerly JDSU), where he served for two years as SVP of Sales for the company's Network Service Enablement (NSE) unit. Prior to that, Mr. Joannou was with Nortel Networks for 14 years, where he held a number of leadership positions in the IP and wireless businesses in Europe and Central and Latin America. While at Nortel, he served in roles including chief strategy officer and as president of North American operations.





Dion Joannou holds an MBA in international business from the University of Miami, and a BA in business administration from Southern Illinois University.









Accedian recently announced the appointments to its board, namely Steve Pusey, former group CTO of Vodafone Group, Steve Mills, former VP for IBM Software and Systems, and Peter Griffiths, former EVP at CA Technologies. The board appointments followed the acquisition of the company by Bridge Growth Partners in March 2017, and are intended to support company growth.







