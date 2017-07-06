6WIND and ALAXALA expand 10-year partnership

6WIND, a supplier of high-performance networking software, announced that Japan-based ALAXALA, a networking company delivering switching and routing technologies and a joint venture between Hitachi and NEC, has expanded the existing 10-year partnership to increase performance for ALAXALA's carrier grade switch and router products.





6WIND noted that over the past decade ALAXALA has based its networking equipment on 6WIND's 6WINDGate packet processing software. 6WINDGate is designed to meet the feature, performance and capacity requirements of ALAXALA switches and routers that support the operations of carriers/ISPs and provide core functions in the backbone networks of large enterprise and public systems.





To enhance packet processing capacity and performance across its next-generation of telecom networking solutions, ALAXALA is expanding its partnership with 6WIND to encompass support for new generation multi-core network processors and additional software modules. In addition to 6WIND's software, ALAXALA is able to leverage 6WIND's network software design skills, software development capabilities and licensed support.





Under the extended partnership, ALAXALA gains access to the following 6WIND software and capabilities including: networking performance acceleration and portability; accelerated Layer 2 to 4 networking stacks for application performance and portability across hardware platforms; and scalable software that supports a full range of products to facilitate ease-of-use.









* 6WIND recently announced that its Turbo IPsec network software could be combined with the new Intel Processor Scalable family and Xeon Platinum 8170 processors to meet the demands of data centre and managed network operators seeking to address performance-oriented applications.

6WIND Turbo IPsec is a high-performance, ready-to-use IPsecurity VPN software designed to be deployed in bare metal environments or as a virtual machine on COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) servers.



