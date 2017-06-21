ZTE unveils compact metro-edge E-OTN

ZTE announced the launch of its metro-edge, elastic and enhanced optical transport network (E-OTN) product, the ZXMP M721 CX66A, during the 2017 Next Generation Optical Networking and Optical Data Centre Interconnect (NGON and Optical DCI) Forum.





The new ZXMP M721 CX66A solution combines high levels of integration with large capacity, intelligence and an energy efficient design and is intended to be simple and quick to deploy. The platform is designed to support service transmission in the convergence and access network layers.







ZTE noted that with the move towards 5G and growth of 'big video' services, demand for bandwidth is increasing rapidly, requiring transport networks delivering very high capacity. The ZXMP M721 CX66A solution is designed to meet the requirements of the 'big bandwidth' era across areas including service access, service transmission, operations and maintenance management and energy efficiency.





ZTE's new ZXMP M721 CX66A platform is a compact E-OTN product that features optical-electrical integration and support for ROADM and centralised electrical cross-connect technologies. The solution implements non-blocking cross-scheduling of optical channel data unit (ODUks), packets (PKTs) and virtual containers (VCs).





In addition, a range of high-order modulation methods are supported, and the board speed on the line side supports rates of up to 200 Gbit/s. The solution also incorporates OTN-lite and low delay technologies to provide support for future 5G network deployments demanding very low latency.





The platform additionally features software-defined optical networking (SDON) technology to enable the creation of an intelligent and open network architecture.







