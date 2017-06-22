ZTE launches DCI-oriented 100 GBE + OTN platform

ZTE has announced the launch of its data centre interconnect (DCI)-dedicated stackable 100 Gigabit Ethernet + optical transport network (OTN) product, the ZXONE 7000, designed to support short-distance transmission within metro area networks (MANs) and long-distance transmission within backbone networks.





A single ZXONE 7000 subrack delivers a capacity of 1.6 Tbit/s, and can be upgraded to 4.8 Tbit/s capacity. The compact, low power ZXONE 7000 supports access for 10 Gigabit Ethernet/STM-64 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet/OTU4 services. Offering high levels of integration, a stackable design and flexible deployment options, the solution is designed to make full use of equipment room space and to meet the requirements for power consumption and management in expansion projects.





ZTE noted that the ventilation design of the system includes the air intake at the front and air outlet at the back to make it suitable for data centre (DC) equipment rooms and to improve heat dissipation efficiency.

The solution features a software-defined optical network (SDON) function that allows the construction of an intelligent and open network architecture. Subracks can be managed utilising a range of methods, including ZTE NetNumen U31, Web-LCT and northbound interfaces to simplify operation and maintenance processes.





Separately, ZTE introduced its metro-edge, elastic and enhanced optical transport network (E-OTN) product, the ZXMP M721 CX66A, which features high levels of integration with large capacity, intelligence and energy efficiency. The platform is designed to support service transmission in the convergence and access network layers with the move towards high bandwidth 5G and 'big video' services.





ZTE's ZXMP M721 CX66A platform is a compact E-OTN product that features optical-electrical integration and support for ROADM and centralised electrical cross-connect technologies and implements non-blocking cross-scheduling of optical channel data unit (ODUks), packets (PKTs) and virtual containers (VCs).





The ZXMP M721 CX66A solution is designed to meet the requirements of the 'big bandwidth' era across areas including service access, service transmission, operations and maintenance management and energy efficiency. It also provides software-defined optical networking (SDON) technology.







