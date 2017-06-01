ZTE implements large-scale virtual SDM for Banglalink of Bangladesh

ZTE, which in April announced an agreement with Banglalink, a major digital communications service provider in Bangladesh, to build a large-scale virtual subscriber data management (vSDM) platform, has now announced the successful migration of 60 million legacy users and formal commercialisation of what it claims in the largest vSDM platform implemented to date.





The newly deployed high capacity virtual SDM platform is designed to provide Banglalink with more efficient user data management and to enable enhanced service availability.





The vSDM platform installed by ZTE employs advanced virtualisation technology to enable hardware and software decoupling and is based on generic commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware to allow flexible and elastic on-demand deployment and help reduce investment and operation and maintenance (O&M) costs. The solution is also designed to support continuous network and service evolution for future applications such as 5G and IoT.





The platform uses a large-capacity multi-NE integration database solution to meet the requirements of multi-network integration and high capacity, while the virtualisation technology is designed to deliver faster speeds to help users realise their digital transformation objectives and provide Banglalink's 60 million subscribers with improved service quality.



