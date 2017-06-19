ZTE completes 26 GHz field testing in Beijing

ZTE claims that it has become the first vendor to conduct 26 GHz high-frequency field tests during the second phase of China's 5G test in Huairou, Beijing.





ZTE stated that it led the 26 GHz high-frequency field testing of its 5G new radio (NR) pre-commercial base station, which was demonstrated to deliver strong performance in interconnecting with the instruments and chips from a number of manufacturers. In addition, ZTE has applied to conduct official tests using frequency bands greater than 40 GHz in its Shanghai R&D centre as part of its efforts to develop solutions for the high frequency bands.





ZTE noted that the 5G testing is led by China, and organised and implemented by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, which includes the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and DOCOMO of Japan.





The latest 5G test program in China is covers technical solution verification as part of the second phase of testing and focuses on verifying technical solutions in the areas of continuous wide coverage, high capacity (low and high frequency), low latency and high reliability, low power consumption and hybrid scenarios.





ZTE added that China started to build the 5G test program earlier this year, which is believed to be the largest such test initiative, as well as the most advanced, and is based on an open test platform. Through the program, China is aiming to integrate core strengths in the industry and to promote global 5G standardisation and technology development.

Following the completion of the first phase of China's 5G technology R&D test, ZTE noted that it is engaged in the second-phase testing. Using its latest IT baseband unit (BBU), 5G multi-band active antenna unit (AAU) and NR air interface technologies, ZTE has launched field tests designed to address key performance requirements in typical application scenarios such as enhanced spectral efficiency, greater connection density, higher reliability and lower delay air interfaces.



