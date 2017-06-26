ZTE claims 75% share of True's beyond-100G backbone

ZTE announced that it has won the bid for three networks as part of True's beyond-100 Gbit/s backbone WDM network project in Thailand, representing an approximately 75% share of the project.

The new backbone transmission networks is designed to enable True to support functions such as ultra-high capacity OTN cross-connection, intelligent scheduling of optical networks and ultra-long-distance transmission. The project will also help True to address future service development and further develop its network in the future.





ZTE noted that the DWDM network will enable 100/400 Gbit/s backbone transmission speeds and will significantly improve True's network capacity and support service growth across its 3G/LTE, fixed and broadband networks.





For the project, ZTE is deploying its 100 Gbit/s and beyond-100 Gbit/s WASON solution featuring advanced PM-QPSK/PM-16QAM modulation and coherent reception technology. The solution also includes its digital signal processing (DSP) algorithm and third-generation soft decision forward error correction (SD-FEC) to enable transmission without the need for electronic relays across the network, thereby reducing the cost.





ZTE noted that the software-defined optical networking (SDON) technology is designed to make optical network transmission more intelligent and speed service deployment time, as well as enhancing the efficiency of network scheduling. In addition, the solution features embedded OTDR technology that allows real-time monitoring of the fibre and fault points of the existing network to enhance network maintenance and troubleshooting.





The project also includes colourless directionless contationless flexgrid ROADM (CDCF ROADM) functionality, designed to address True's requirements for transparent transmission, flexible scheduling, aggregation, management and monitoring of data services.



