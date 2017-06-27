ZTE and InfoVista certify interoperability of SD-WAN

ZTE and InfoVista, a major provider of network performance orchestration solutions, announced the completion of interoperability testing of their combined SD-WAN (software-defined WAN) solution based on integrating InfoVista's Application Performance Orchestration Solution, Ipanema, with ZTE's Micro Cloud Gateway (MCG) platform.





After successful verification testing, the combined SD-WAN solution provides a single box overlay networking solution for hybrid WAN connectivity that guarantees the performance of critical business applications while also supporting a secure overlay VPN, zero touch installation and one-button recovery. The joint product is designed to offer a cost effective solution for enterprises seeking to reduce IT networking costs.

In addition, Service providers can also utilise the new platform to deliver value-added SD-WAN services to enterprise customers as they implement hybrid WANs and seek to augment their enterprise networks.





The combined SD-WAN solution can replace a range of enterprise and communications equipment deployed in traditional WANs, enabling fast distribution, deployment, data backup, and disaster tolerance one-button recovery on a cloud-managed platform.





The joint solution provides enterprises with Application Performance Orchestration capabilities designed to protect and guarantee the end user experience for business-critical applications that form the basis for digital transformation strategies.









Recently, BT announced the launch of BT Connect Intelligence InfoVista-as-a-Service, a new application performance management solution delivered in the cloud that offers a scalable as-a-service pricing option for its applications performance management portfolio. The service provides InfoVista's Ipanema technology via the BT cloud and is designed to provide the capabilities organisations require to orchestrate the performance of business applications running across the network.













Earlier this year, InfoVista announced that BT business EE, the largest mobile network operator in the UK, had selected its Ipanema application-aware SD-WAN solution to protect the performance of in-store applications. EE was to deploy the Ipanema solution across all of its 553 stores via BT's managed service Connect Intelligence.