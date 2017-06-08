Washington's Rainier Connect selects ECI for upgrade to 100 Gbit/s

ECI announced that in cooperation with Rainier Connect, a family-owned, telecommunications service provider offering high-speed Internet, cable TV and telephone services to more than 15,000 customers in the western U.S. it has upgraded Rainier's optical transport network to 100 Gbit/s capacity utilising the Apollo family of products.





ECI noted that the upgrade project was funded in part by the Rural Utilities Service (RUS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Rainier Connect, based in Tacoma, is a gigabit fibre, broadband and telecommunications company that serves business and residential customers in the South Puget Sound area of Washington state, including the communities of Tacoma, Puyallup, Centralia, Eatonville and Graham.





For the project, Rainier Connect selected the ECI Apollo platform, which is designed to provide transparent and flexible DWDM transport combined with integrated packet services. Apollo is designed to enable efficient networking by combining the performance and low-latency of OTN transport with software-configurable optical switching.





Through deployment of the Apollo solution, Rainier's network architecture is able to provide 100 Gbit/s interfaces, multi-degree ROADM capabilities together with scalability up to 88 channels. The complete solution is managed via ECI's LightSOFT network management system (NMS).









* Recently, ECI announced that Italy's Lepida, a regional broadband network in the north of the country, had selected its Apollo platform to enable a 10/100/200 Gbit/s regional WDM network featuring 96 channel, tunable flex grid and OTN cross-connect functionality in its main network PoPs.





* ECI also announced recently that Media Commerce, based in Bogota, Colombia and the largest operator of optical network infrastructure in Colombia, had completed the deployment of packet-optical metro and aggregation networks based on its Apollo and Neptune (NPT) family products, with management provided by the LightSOFT NMS solution.



