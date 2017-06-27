Vodafone selects Kaltura OTT TV in Italy

Kaltura of New York, a provider of video delivery technology, announced that its Kaltura OTT TV technology has been deployed by global telco Vodafone for the launch of Vodafone TV in Italy.





Kaltura noted that Vodafone is already utilising the same TV set-top box in Spain. The set-top enables a cross-device TV experience over the Vodafone 4G network leveraging a new set-top-box featuring cloud DVR and an intuitive user interface.





The new Kaltura-based OTT TV service provides subscribers with access to a catalogue of content from a range of TV and OTT sources, which are available through live, VoD, catch-up, start over, cloud DVR and apps. In Italy, the services offers content libraries from services such as Netflix and Sky Italia Now TV, together with the traditional TV channels.





With the Kaltura TV platform, subscribers are able to access a personalised live and on-demand TV service, including with content discovery, cross-device interaction and watch lists. Kaltura's solution also allows Vodafone to introduce new price plan services and to expand its service via regular software updates.





The Kaltura OTT TV platform is designed for operators, broadcasters, media companies and content owners seeking to to launch advanced TV services quickly and cost-effectively.





Earlier this year, Kaltura announced a partnership with Nokia designed to facilitate the delivery of a more personalised viewing experience leveraging its TV Platform for OTT TV service and Nokia's IP video delivery and storage platforms. The two companies noted that, based on multiple live deployments for Tier-1 operators and media companies, they are able to offer a modular solution that integrates Nokia's Velocix products with Kaltura's TV Platform.







