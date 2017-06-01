Thursday, June 1, 2017

Update on the Irish Telecoms Market - part 2

Market statistics 

The latest statistics published by ComReg March 9th for the Irish communications market (Euro, subscriber units, traffic minutes, percentages): 

        Q4 2016   Q3 2016  Q/Q chg Annual chg 
Total retail market rev 786,979,056 771,259,282 2.00%  1.6% 
 Fixed line retail rev 352,168,098 343,428,620 2.50%  6.0% 
 Mobile retail rev 401,847,730 394,265,887 0 -0.40%
 Broadcast retail rev 32,963,228 33,564,775   (1.8%)   (15.8%) 
Fixed wholesale rev 139,675,999 144,195,780   (3.1%)   (4.5%) 
Mobile wholesale rev 49,649,788 66,702,057 -25.60%   (35.7%) 
Voice traffic mins 4,148,560,007 4,151,766,387 -0.10%   (1.7%) 
 Fixed voice mins 1,022,409,364 1,031,864,645 -0.90%   (6.6%) 
 Mobile voice mins 3,126,150,643 3,119,901,742 0.20%  0.1% 
Fixed b/band subscriptions   1,360,309 1,342,727 1.30%   3.9% 
Fixed subscriptions    1,805,923  1, 798,609 0.40%   (0.9%) 
Fixed voice subscriptions   1,475,661 1,468,960 0.50%   (0.4%) 
Total mobile subscriptions   5,969,928 5,937,883 0.50%   2.0% 
 M2M subscriptions    670,389   647,894   3.5%   21.0% 
 Mobile b/band subs    349,421   361,463   (3.3%)   (12.5%) 
 Other mobile subscriptions 4,950,118 4,928,526 0.40%   1.0% 


Breakdown by type of active broadband subscriptions for Q4 2016 and quarterly and annual growth-rates:  
      Q4 2016   Q4/Q3 2016 growth  Q4 2016/15 growth 
DSL Broadband   435,253   (5.3%)     (17.0%) 
VDSL Broadband   498,844   7.8%     40.0% 
Cable Broadband   366,699   0.1%     (1.9%) 
FTTP     7,623   20.2%     38.8% 
Satellite     5,291   (0.5%)     (9.5%) 
FWA Broadband   46,599   9.3%     7.6% 
Total fixed B/band 1,360,309 1.30%     3.9% 
Mobile Broadband 349,421   (3.3%)     (12.5%) 
Total Broadband   1,709,930 0.30%     0.1% 


(NB: ComReg notes the FTTP number is artificial due to some recent changes in methodology.) 

TV Homes by reception type for January 2017 vs January 2016 (thousands of homes): 

      Jan 2017  Jan 2016
Total TV homes   1,578   1,569 
 Irish terrestrial   191    186 
 Multi total   1,387   1,383 
 Analogue cable/sat 16    21 
 Digital cable/sat 1,371   1,362 
 IPTV     51    29 

Market share data by sector Q4 2016 

Fixed retail revenue market share by vendor for Q4 

Fixed revenue shares were as follows: Eir 43.5%, OAOs 12.5%; Virgin Media 14.7%, Vodafone 14.3%, BT 5.3%, Verizon 2.1%, Sky Ireland 4.9%, and Magnet 2.7% (OAO is other authorised operators with below 2% market share in a quarter; in previous quarters AT&T and Digiweb had market shares above 2%). 

Fixed voice subscriptions market share by vendor for Q4 

Voice subscriber shares were as follows: Eir 39.9%, Virgin Media 23.9%, Vodafone 15.3%, Sky Ireland=11.2%, Pure Telecom 2.9%, Digiweb 2.5%, and OAOs 4.4% (over the last three years Eir's market share has fallen 10 points from 49.9% in Q4 2013 and Sky Ireland's market share over the same period has risen 7.4 points from 3.8% in Q4 2013). 

Fixed broadband subscriptions market share by vendor Q4 

Fixed broadband shares were as follows: Eir 32.6%, Virgin Media 26.8%, Vodafone 19.7%, Sky Ireland 11.8%, OAOs 9.2%. 

Total mobile subscriptions market share in Q4 

Mobile subscriber market shares (including mobile broadband and M2M) were: Vodafone 38.5%, Three Group 34.9%, Eir Group Mobile 18.0%, Tesco Mobile 6.0%, OAOs 2.6%. 

Mobile broadband subscriptions market share Q4 

Mobile broadband subscriber shares were: Three Group 43.3%, Vodafone 43.9%, Eir Mobile 11.1%, OAOs 1.8%. 

Companies that make returns to ComReg data for its quarterly reports: Airspeed Telecom; AT&T Global Network Services Ireland; ATS Voice; Blueface; BT Communications Ireland; Casey Cablevision; Colt Technology Services; Crossan Cablecom; DigitalForge; Digiweb; Edge Telecommunications; Eircom; E-Net; Equant operations in Ireland (EGN BV and ENS); ESB Telecoms; EuNetworks Ireland Private Fiber; Europasat Satellite Ireland; Fastcom Broadband; Fulnett, t/a Strencom; ID; IFA Telecom; Imagine Group; Level 3 Communications (Ireland); Lycamobile Ireland; Magnet Networks; Meteor Mobile Communications; Modeva Networks; Nova Networks; Permanet; Postmobile; Pure Telecom; Rapid Broadband; Ripplecom; Sky Ireland; SprintLink Ireland; Tesco Mobile Ireland; Three Ireland(Hutchison); Virgin Media Business; Virgin Media Ireland; Verizon Ireland; and Vodafone Ireland (total 41). 

