Update on the Irish Telecoms Market - part 2

Market statistics
The latest statistics published by ComReg March 9th for the Irish communications market (Euro, subscriber units, traffic minutes, percentages):
|Q4 2016
|Q3 2016
|Q/Q chg
|Annual chg
|Total retail market rev
|786,979,056
|771,259,282
|2.00%
|1.6%
|Fixed line retail rev
|352,168,098
|343,428,620
|2.50%
|6.0%
|Mobile retail rev
|401,847,730
|394,265,887
|0
|-0.40%
|Broadcast retail rev
|32,963,228
|33,564,775
|(1.8%)
|(15.8%)
|Fixed wholesale rev
|139,675,999
|144,195,780
|(3.1%)
|(4.5%)
|Mobile wholesale rev
|49,649,788
|66,702,057
|-25.60%
|(35.7%)
|Voice traffic mins
|4,148,560,007
|4,151,766,387
|-0.10%
|(1.7%)
|Fixed voice mins
|1,022,409,364
|1,031,864,645
|-0.90%
|(6.6%)
|Mobile voice mins
|3,126,150,643
|3,119,901,742
|0.20%
|0.1%
|Fixed b/band subscriptions
|1,360,309
|1,342,727
|1.30%
|3.9%
|Fixed subscriptions
|1,805,923
|1, 798,609
|0.40%
|(0.9%)
|Fixed voice subscriptions
|1,475,661
|1,468,960
|0.50%
|(0.4%)
|Total mobile subscriptions
|5,969,928
|5,937,883
|0.50%
|2.0%
|M2M subscriptions
|670,389
|647,894
|3.5%
|21.0%
|Mobile b/band subs
|349,421
|361,463
|(3.3%)
|(12.5%)
|Other mobile subscriptions
|4,950,118
|4,928,526
|0.40%
|1.0%
Breakdown by type of active broadband subscriptions for Q4 2016 and quarterly and annual growth-rates:
|Q4 2016
|Q4/Q3 2016 growth
|Q4 2016/15 growth
|DSL Broadband
|435,253
|(5.3%)
|(17.0%)
|VDSL Broadband
|498,844
|7.8%
|40.0%
|Cable Broadband
|366,699
|0.1%
|(1.9%)
|FTTP
|7,623
|20.2%
|38.8%
|Satellite
|5,291
|(0.5%)
|(9.5%)
|FWA Broadband
|46,599
|9.3%
|7.6%
|Total fixed B/band
|1,360,309
|1.30%
|3.9%
|Mobile Broadband
|349,421
|(3.3%)
|(12.5%)
|Total Broadband
|1,709,930
|0.30%
|0.1%
(NB: ComReg notes the FTTP number is artificial due to some recent changes in methodology.)
TV Homes by reception type for January 2017 vs January 2016 (thousands of homes):
|Jan 2017
|Jan 2016
|Total TV homes
|1,578
|1,569
|Irish terrestrial
|191
|186
|Multi total
|1,387
|1,383
|Analogue cable/sat
|16
|21
|Digital cable/sat
|1,371
|1,362
|IPTV
|51
|29
Market share data by sector Q4 2016
Fixed retail revenue market share by vendor for Q4
Fixed revenue shares were as follows: Eir 43.5%, OAOs 12.5%; Virgin Media 14.7%, Vodafone 14.3%, BT 5.3%, Verizon 2.1%, Sky Ireland 4.9%, and Magnet 2.7% (OAO is other authorised operators with below 2% market share in a quarter; in previous quarters AT&T and Digiweb had market shares above 2%).
Fixed voice subscriptions market share by vendor for Q4
Voice subscriber shares were as follows: Eir 39.9%, Virgin Media 23.9%, Vodafone 15.3%, Sky Ireland=11.2%, Pure Telecom 2.9%, Digiweb 2.5%, and OAOs 4.4% (over the last three years Eir's market share has fallen 10 points from 49.9% in Q4 2013 and Sky Ireland's market share over the same period has risen 7.4 points from 3.8% in Q4 2013).
Fixed broadband subscriptions market share by vendor Q4
Fixed broadband shares were as follows: Eir 32.6%, Virgin Media 26.8%, Vodafone 19.7%, Sky Ireland 11.8%, OAOs 9.2%.
Total mobile subscriptions market share in Q4
Mobile subscriber market shares (including mobile broadband and M2M) were: Vodafone 38.5%, Three Group 34.9%, Eir Group Mobile 18.0%, Tesco Mobile 6.0%, OAOs 2.6%.
Mobile broadband subscriptions market share Q4
Mobile broadband subscriber shares were: Three Group 43.3%, Vodafone 43.9%, Eir Mobile 11.1%, OAOs 1.8%.
Companies that make returns to ComReg data for its quarterly reports: Airspeed Telecom; AT&T Global Network Services Ireland; ATS Voice; Blueface; BT Communications Ireland; Casey Cablevision; Colt Technology Services; Crossan Cablecom; DigitalForge; Digiweb; Edge Telecommunications; Eircom; E-Net; Equant operations in Ireland (EGN BV and ENS); ESB Telecoms; EuNetworks Ireland Private Fiber; Europasat Satellite Ireland; Fastcom Broadband; Fulnett, t/a Strencom; ID; IFA Telecom; Imagine Group; Level 3 Communications (Ireland); Lycamobile Ireland; Magnet Networks; Meteor Mobile Communications; Modeva Networks; Nova Networks; Permanet; Postmobile; Pure Telecom; Rapid Broadband; Ripplecom; Sky Ireland; SprintLink Ireland; Tesco Mobile Ireland; Three Ireland(Hutchison); Virgin Media Business; Virgin Media Ireland; Verizon Ireland; and Vodafone Ireland (total 41).
