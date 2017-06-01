Update on the Irish Telecoms Market - part 2

Market statistics



The latest statistics published by ComReg March 9th for the Irish communications market (Euro, subscriber units, traffic minutes, percentages):







Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q/Q chg Annual chg Total retail market rev 786,979,056 771,259,282 2.00% 1.6% Fixed line retail rev 352,168,098 343,428,620 2.50% 6.0% Mobile retail rev 401,847,730 394,265,887 0 -0.40% Broadcast retail rev 32,963,228 33,564,775 (1.8%) (15.8%) Fixed wholesale rev 139,675,999 144,195,780 (3.1%) (4.5%) Mobile wholesale rev 49,649,788 66,702,057 -25.60% (35.7%) Voice traffic mins 4,148,560,007 4,151,766,387 -0.10% (1.7%) Fixed voice mins 1,022,409,364 1,031,864,645 -0.90% (6.6%) Mobile voice mins 3,126,150,643 3,119,901,742 0.20% 0.1% Fixed b/band subscriptions 1,360,309 1,342,727 1.30% 3.9% Fixed subscriptions 1,805,923 1, 798,609 0.40% (0.9%) Fixed voice subscriptions 1,475,661 1,468,960 0.50% (0.4%) Total mobile subscriptions 5,969,928 5,937,883 0.50% 2.0% M2M subscriptions 670,389 647,894 3.5% 21.0% Mobile b/band subs 349,421 361,463 (3.3%) (12.5%) Other mobile subscriptions 4,950,118 4,928,526 0.40% 1.0%









Breakdown by type of active broadband subscriptions for Q4 2016 and quarterly and annual growth-rates:





Q4 2016 Q4/Q3 2016 growth Q4 2016/15 growth DSL Broadband 435,253 (5.3%) (17.0%) VDSL Broadband 498,844 7.8% 40.0% Cable Broadband 366,699 0.1% (1.9%) FTTP 7,623 20.2% 38.8% Satellite 5,291 (0.5%) (9.5%) FWA Broadband 46,599 9.3% 7.6% Total fixed B/band 1,360,309 1.30% 3.9% Mobile Broadband 349,421 (3.3%) (12.5%) Total Broadband 1,709,930 0.30% 0.1%

(NB: ComReg notes the FTTP number is artificial due to some recent changes in methodology.)

TV Homes by reception type for January 2017 vs January 2016 (thousands of homes):

Jan 2017 Jan 2016 Total TV homes 1,578 1,569 Irish terrestrial 191 186 Multi total 1,387 1,383 Analogue cable/sat 16 21 Digital cable/sat 1,371 1,362 IPTV 51 29

Market share data by sector Q4 2016

Fixed retail revenue market share by vendor for Q4

Fixed revenue shares were as follows: Eir 43.5%, OAOs 12.5%; Virgin Media 14.7%, Vodafone 14.3%, BT 5.3%, Verizon 2.1%, Sky Ireland 4.9%, and Magnet 2.7% (OAO is other authorised operators with below 2% market share in a quarter; in previous quarters AT&T and Digiweb had market shares above 2%).

Fixed voice subscriptions market share by vendor for Q4

Voice subscriber shares were as follows: Eir 39.9%, Virgin Media 23.9%, Vodafone 15.3%, Sky Ireland=11.2%, Pure Telecom 2.9%, Digiweb 2.5%, and OAOs 4.4% (over the last three years Eir's market share has fallen 10 points from 49.9% in Q4 2013 and Sky Ireland's market share over the same period has risen 7.4 points from 3.8% in Q4 2013).

Fixed broadband subscriptions market share by vendor Q4

Fixed broadband shares were as follows: Eir 32.6%, Virgin Media 26.8%, Vodafone 19.7%, Sky Ireland 11.8%, OAOs 9.2%.

Total mobile subscriptions market share in Q4

Mobile subscriber market shares (including mobile broadband and M2M) were: Vodafone 38.5%, Three Group 34.9%, Eir Group Mobile 18.0%, Tesco Mobile 6.0%, OAOs 2.6%.

Mobile broadband subscriptions market share Q4

Mobile broadband subscriber shares were: Three Group 43.3%, Vodafone 43.9%, Eir Mobile 11.1%, OAOs 1.8%.

Companies that make returns to ComReg data for its quarterly reports: Airspeed Telecom; AT&T Global Network Services Ireland; ATS Voice; Blueface; BT Communications Ireland; Casey Cablevision; Colt Technology Services; Crossan Cablecom; DigitalForge; Digiweb; Edge Telecommunications; Eircom; E-Net; Equant operations in Ireland (EGN BV and ENS); ESB Telecoms; EuNetworks Ireland Private Fiber; Europasat Satellite Ireland; Fastcom Broadband; Fulnett, t/a Strencom; ID; IFA Telecom; Imagine Group; Level 3 Communications (Ireland); Lycamobile Ireland; Magnet Networks; Meteor Mobile Communications; Modeva Networks; Nova Networks; Permanet; Postmobile; Pure Telecom; Rapid Broadband; Ripplecom; Sky Ireland; SprintLink Ireland; Tesco Mobile Ireland; Three Ireland(Hutchison); Virgin Media Business; Virgin Media Ireland; Verizon Ireland; and Vodafone Ireland (total 41).