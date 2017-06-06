Telstra acquires UK-based Company85

Australian incumbent telco Telstra announced that it has acquired Company85, a UK-based technology services business headquartered in London that offers data centre, workspace, cloud, security and network services.





Established in 2010 and based in London, Company85 has approximately 75 employees and focuses on providing services to major UK-based business and government customers including the BBC, NHS, Royal Mail and London City Airport, as well as multinational corporations including AstraZeneca, J.P. Morgan and Roche.

Company85 CEO Adrian Spink stated that the combination of Telstra's network and global reach and Company85’s technical capabilities and established relationships with CIOs and chief information security officers at large organisations was expected to create significant growth opportunities.





The acquisition aligns with Telstra's strategy of expanding its technology services business internationally, and is expected to significantly enhance the company's service offering for UK and European-based businesses and government sector customers.





Company85 originally operated under the Company-I name as a specialist data centre consultancy. The company became the UK and EMEA consulting arm of Symantec Global Services before a management buyout and in 2013 acquired XOR, a specialist provider of workspace and channel services. In 2015 it acquired DVS Channel Services, providing consulting for data, voice and security services.







