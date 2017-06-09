Telia Carrier expands in Pacific NW via 2 new PoPs in Portland

Telia Carrier, the wholesale carrier operation of Sweden-based Telia, announced the launch of two new PoPs in the Portland area of Oregon to help improve network diversity and connectivity for service, content and cloud providers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.





Telia's new PoP locations include Hillsboro, a key connection point for subsea cable landings from the west as well for as international traffic deriving from Asia. Telia noted that the expansion into the Portland area is designed to offer OTT providers, hyper-scale cloud networks and carriers the ability to directly connect in-market, rather than having to backhaul traffic to other regions, resulting in increased network latency.





Telia noted that the Portland metropolitan area, referred to as Silicon Forest, has become a hub for carriers and content providers, as well as regional education and city networks, connecting to greater Portland and eastern Oregon, encouraged by factors such as green power sources. As a result, the construction of large-scale data centres in the region is accelerating driven by terabit-level traffic demands.





As a new market entrant, Telia Carrier's two PoPs in the region provide new, diverse network routing. The company stated that the Hillsboro location features long haul routes that offer diversity from downtown Portland, where many legacy carrier facilities are located, while carefully selected routing at river crossings further enhances reliability.







