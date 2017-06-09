Telia Carrier expands in Pacific NW via 2 new PoPs in Portland

Telia Carrier, the wholesale carrier operation of Sweden-based Telia, announced the launch of two new PoPs in the Portland area of Oregon to help improve network diversity and connectivity for service, content and cloud providers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
Telia's new PoP locations include Hillsboro, a key connection point for subsea cable landings from the west as well for as international traffic deriving from Asia. Telia noted that the expansion into the Portland area is designed to offer OTT providers, hyper-scale cloud networks and carriers the ability to directly connect in-market, rather than having to backhaul traffic to other regions, resulting in increased network latency.
Telia noted that the Portland metropolitan area, referred to as Silicon Forest, has become a hub for carriers and content providers, as well as regional education and city networks, connecting to greater Portland and eastern Oregon, encouraged by factors such as green power sources. As a result, the construction of large-scale data centres in the region is accelerating driven by terabit-level traffic demands.
As a new market entrant, Telia Carrier's two PoPs in the region provide new, diverse network routing. The company stated that the Hillsboro location features long haul routes that offer diversity from downtown Portland, where many legacy carrier facilities are located, while carefully selected routing at river crossings further enhances reliability.
- Telia Carrier has recently announced a number of new PoPs in Europe, as well as the deployment of new routes and the upgrade of existing systems. In April, it announced that it had extended its backbone in the U.S. via a new 100 Gbit/s-enabled express route between New York City and Chicago. The new route is designed to improve the efficiency of existing routes, including New York to San Francisco and New York to Denver.
- In October 2016, Telia Carrier established a new network PoP at the OJUS cable landing station in Hollywood Florida, designed to provide resilient network options for customers requiring diverse connectivity to the NAP of the Americas in Miami and Equinix MI3 in Boca Raton, as well as Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, AS1299.
- Earlier in 2016 Infinera announced it had been selected by Telia Carrier to deploy a second Infinera DTN-X-based low latency Pacific Coast Highway route between the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, and for a project to extend the operator's network to enable 100 Gbit/s services in Bay Area metro markets via the deployment of the TM-Series for metro 100 Gbit/s.
- Telia Carrier provides global connectivity via more than 220 PoPs across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, including 70-plus PoPs in North America.
