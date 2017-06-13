TE SubCom selected for South Pacific cable maintenance

TE SubCom, a TE Connectivity company and leading provider of submarine communications technology, announced that it has been awarded the South Pacific Marine Maintenance Agreement (SPMMA), a five-year service agreement with 14 cable operators in the region.





Under terms of the agreement, which began in March 2017, SubCom will maintain more than 51,000 km of cable that comprise 19 disparate telecommunications and power cable systems.





The SPMMA area covers the South Pacific region from Singapore in the west to Tahiti in the east, and from the southernmost point of New Zealand to Hawaii in the north. The agreement involves the maintenance cable systems across more than 28 million sq miles of the Pacific Ocean and will be supported by the cable ship Reliance, which is based in the South Pacific region.





As part of the agreement, SubCom will leverage its modern marine assets and technology portfolio to enable the delivery of maintenance services throughout the region.







TE SubCom is currently engaged in deploying the Hawaiki Submarine Cable, a 14,000 km trans-Pacific cable system that will link Australia and New Zealand to the mainland U.S. and Hawaii and American Samoa. New Zealand's Hawaiki Cable announced in 2013 that it had awarded a turnkey supply and installation contract to TE SubCom to build the cable system.

The 100 Gbit/s-enabled Hawaiki cable system will support capacity of up to 10 Tbit/s per fibre pair on the Australia/New-Zealand to U.S. route, while a number of Pacific Islands along the route will be able to connect to the main trunk.



