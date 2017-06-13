Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Sprint Offers Free Unlimited for One Year to Switchers

Tuesday, June 13, 2017    No comments

In the latest volley in U.S. mobile marketing war, Sprint launched a very aggressive pricing campaign to attract users to join its network. The deal promises "FREE Unlimited data, talk and text for one year" with no annual contract for new Sprint customers currently served by  Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile. After July 31, 2018, the service is priced at $60/month for the first line. The offer is valid until June 30. Customers must bring their own phones.



https://www.sprint.com/en/shop/offers/free-unlimited.html?ECID=vanity:1yearfree#compare

