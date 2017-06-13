Sprint Offers Free Unlimited for One Year to Switchers

In the latest volley in U.S. mobile marketing war, Sprint launched a very aggressive pricing campaign to attract users to join its network. The deal promises "FREE Unlimited data, talk and text for one year" with no annual contract for new Sprint customers currently served by Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile. After July 31, 2018, the service is priced at $60/month for the first line. The offer is valid until June 30. Customers must bring their own phones.

