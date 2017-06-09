Spain's MasMovil partners with Ericsson for network upgrade

Ericsson announced it has been selected by fourth-largest Spanish operator MÁSMÓVIL to provide an array of solutions and services, including a core network evolution based on network functions virtualisation (NFV), enterprise billing, managed and systems support services, and the deployment, installation and maintenance of FTTH infrastructure.





The agreement is intended to result in MÁSMÓVIL's subscribers gaining access to a consolidated network delivering improved quality and reliability and new services such as Voice over LTE, WiFi calling and fixed VoIP, for residential and enterprise markets.





The solutions to be supplied by Ericsson include, for the core network evolution, subscriber data management (SDM), policy control and charging rules function, a complete virtual IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) to support mobile, fixed and enterprise communication services, WiFi mobility gateway for WiFi calling, and Diameter signalling controller. Additionally, MÁSMÓVIL's enterprise billing will be enhanced via the provision of a new, unified B2B billing system.

For the FTTH network deployment, Ericsson will provide installation and maintenance services, with the enhanced network designed to enable MÁSMÓVIL to expand its offering of convergent fixed-mobile solutions in the Spanish market.





In addition, as part of the agreement MÁSMÓVIL has extended its existing managed and systems support services contracts with Ericsson to the end of 2019, with the option of extending the scope to include its fixed network.

MÁSMÓVIL Group offers fixed and mobile (3G/4G) telephony broadband Internet through brands Yoigo, Pepephone, MÁSMÓVIL and Llamaya. As of the end of 2016 it served approximately 4.4 million customers across Spain. The company's fixed network reaches around 18 million premises via ADSL and 7 million with fibre.



