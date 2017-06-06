Sixbell selects Metaswitch for network transformation in Latin America

Metaswitch, a provider of cloud-native communications software, has announced a partnership with Sixbell, a regional telecommunications systems developer and integrator, through which the two companies will work together with service providers across Latin America to enable network transformation and deliver advanced applications and services.







Under the agreement, Metaswitch and Sixbell will focus on helping service providers in the region to implement new, advanced services including voice over LTE (VoLTE), voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), unified communications and collaboration, (UC&C) and cloud-based messaging. The partnership encompasses Metaswitch full range of applications and network software and targets fixed and mobile operators.





Sixbell is an established systems integrator with extensive experience through supporting major network operators in Latin America as they develop and launch new services and upgrade their networks. The company has local operations throughout Latin America, including in Mexico, Central America, Colombia, Brazil, Peru and Chile. The company serves customers including major telcos and large corporations and organisations throughout the region.





In the Latin America region, Metaswitch also works with partners including ATS, BVS Technology Solutions, Codecom, Cesa, Grupo Union, IP-Net, Iquall Networks, MTM Telecom and Switch.





Regarding the agreement, Pablo Pumarino, CEO at Sixbell. Said, "Network operators in Latin America are seeking new services for their consumer and business customers, and many carriers are eager to add VoLTE and unified communications to their offerings leveraging… virtualisation… the partnership with Metaswitch allows Sixbell to pursue new opportunities with its portfolio of cloud native software products and solutions".







