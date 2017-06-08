PacketLight unveils 200 Gbit/s PL-2000ADS for short-haul, encryption applications

Packetlight Networks, a provider of DWDM and optical fibre networking solutions, has launched the PL-2000ADS, a 200 Gbit/s 1U multi-protocol, multi-rate ADM/muxponder/transponder designed for short-haul and encryption applications.





The new solution is designed to provide enterprises and data centres with a modular, cost-effective and compact platform delivering transport capacity of up to 200 Gbit/s by aggregating 10/40/100 Gigabit Ethernet, 8/16/32 Gbit/s Fibre Channel, STM64/OC192, OTU2/2e and OTU4 into dual 100 Gbit/s OTU4 uplinks.





Packetlight's PL-2000ADS can also function as a standalone 200 Gbit/s Layer-1 encryption solution, allowing enterprises with a DWDM network to implement security without altering their infrastructure. The product complies with FIPS 140-2 Level 2 security requirements and provides GCM-AES-256 bit encryption and key exchange based on the Diffie-Hellman (DH) protocol without restricting performance.

The PL-2000ADS specifically targets short-haul 100 G bit/s connectivity and Layer-1 encryption applications, including:





1. Last mile access/aggregation CPE for 10/40/100 Gbit/s managed service.





2. High capacity, short-haul enterprise and campus networks.





3. Dynamic add/drop of services in ring and linear add/drop topologies.





4. As a feeder solution to third party OTU4 transponder cards.





5. Up to 200 Gbit/s Layer-1 encryption for 10/40/100 Gbit/s service.





6. High bandwidth connectivity for data centre and cloud computing.









* In November 2016, PacketLight announced the launch of the PL-2000M platform for data centre interconnect (DCI) and metro networks. The muxponder/transponder supports carrier-grade coherent 200 Gbit/s tunable uplink capacity for serving multiple applications and protocols such as data, storage, OTN and TDM.

The PL-2000M enables transport of 20 x 10 Gbit/s over a single wavelength. removing the need to replace existing infrastructure, with the 200 Gbit/s uplink tunable across the ITU 50 GHz and 100 GHz grids, allowing adjustment by the operator to fit the required wavelength.



