NTT Com launches global SD-WAN

NTT Communications (NTT Com) announced the launch of the NTT SD-WAN Service Portfolio, offering coverage spanning over 190 countries, and also the deployment of a fully software defined network that provides the framework for the delivery of a suite of overlay SD-WAN services for global and regional enterprises.





The global software defined network is designed to provide NTT Com with enhanced flexibility and speed to support new services that can help enterprises transform their operations.





The NTT SD-WAN platform is based on a new architecture that is locally distributed at sites worldwide via over 75 local cloud centres (LCCs) that are optimised for network, mobility and security. In addition, NTT SD-WAN real-time streaming network analytics offers CIOs and IT staff insight into application performance, network security and the end-user experience. The platform can also support the delivery of services from CPE located at branch offices.





Key features of NTT SD-WAN platform include:





1. Real-time streaming network analytics based on NTT Com's application visibility reporting and analytics tool to help enterprise customers manage network workload and performance.





2. Enterprise connectivity flexibility, with support for connectivity options such as local ISP, Internet, broadband, wireless, MPLS and LTE, plus cloud connectivity to major SaaS and cloud service providers.





3. CPE flexibility, with the ability to select NTT provided or customer provided SD-WAN devices at branch offices.





4. Optimised local ISP selection and routing, offering optimised connectivity to 1,000+ local network providers that connect customer locations in over 190 countries.





5. Enhanced QoS, enabling the application and enforcement of QoS policies.





6. Secure web gateways and application acceleration, with security via NTT Com's secure web gateways at LCCs and application acceleration via its LCCs.





NTT Com's software defined network also enables malware detection reporting to help enterprises deal with botnets and malware without the need for on-premises hardware or software.





NTT Com noted that the new solution leverages the software defined technology and platform acquired via the Virtela acquisition in 2014.







