NTT Com deploys Coriant Groove to interconnect HKG data centres

Coriant announced that NTT Com has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to interconnect multiple data centre sites in Hong Kong to improve fibre utilisation and enable 100 Gbit/s and higher data centre interconnect (DCI) services.





Designed to provide hyper-scale density with low power consumption, deployment of Coriant's Groove G30 solution allows NTT Com to increase utilisation of its fibre infrastructure and cost-efficiently deliver high speed DCI services optimised to meet the mission-critical traffic demands of regional and global customers.





Coriant noted that, as a pioneer in the implementation of SDN-enabled connectivity between enterprise clouds, colocation data centres and customer-owned data centres, NTT Com is a leading provider of next-generation networks. The operator has deployed the Groove G30 in an alien wavelength application over its existing DWDM infrastructure. The solution offers an open, plug-and-play modular architecture designed to speed service deployment and enable efficient transport.





The Coriant Groove G30 platform is designed to enable the provision of programmable, high speed secure bandwidth for mobile, video and cloud applications. The stackable solution supports 3.2 Tbit/s of throughput in a compact and pluggable 1 RU form factor and enables service providers and cloud and data centre operators to build scalable and secure transmission and optical solutions with functionality enabled via open APIs.





The Coriant solution also supports programmable DWDM line interfaces designed to optimise the bandwidth and performance of transmission at rates from 100 up to 400 Gbit/s for metro, regional or long-haul transport and DCI applications.





Earlier this year, NTT Com announced plans to deploy a 400 Gbit/s optical transmission system in its data centres, increasing the transmission capacity of its core network above 19 Tbit/s per fibre - more than double the existing capacity. NTT Com stated that the 400 Gbit/s rate leveraged digital-signal processing technology developed in house.



