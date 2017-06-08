NTT Com and PacketFabric partner to expand IP services availability





NTT Communications (NTT Com) and PacketFabric, a NantWorks company and provider of next-generation Ethernet-based cloud networking services, announced that they are partnering to extend the availability of NTT Com's IP transit services to more locations in the U.S. across PacketFabric's network.





The partnership is designed to enable NTT Com to reach more customers and leverage PacketFabric's automated software-defined networking (SDN)-based network platform.





Leveraging the PacketFabric platform, NTT Com can extend its Tier-1 Global IP Network and provide fast, secure and reliable network connectivity services to customers in the 130 locations across 13 metro markets served by the PacketFabric network. Through the partnership with NTT Com, PacketFabric gains another ecosystem partner, enabling it to expand the over-the-top services offered to its customers.





NTT Com operates network infrastructure, including its global Tier-1 IP network, Arcstar Universal One VPN network, which reaches 196 countries/regions and 140 secure data centres. The company's solution offering also leverages the resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.







