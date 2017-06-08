NTT Com and PacketFabric partner to expand IP services availability

NTT Communications (NTT Com) and PacketFabric, a NantWorks company and provider of next-generation Ethernet-based cloud networking services, announced that they are partnering to extend the availability of NTT Com's IP transit services to more locations in the U.S. across PacketFabric's network.
The partnership is designed to enable NTT Com to reach more customers and leverage PacketFabric's automated software-defined networking (SDN)-based network platform.
Leveraging the PacketFabric platform, NTT Com can extend its Tier-1 Global IP Network and provide fast, secure and reliable network connectivity services to customers in the 130 locations across 13 metro markets served by the PacketFabric network. Through the partnership with NTT Com, PacketFabric gains another ecosystem partner, enabling it to expand the over-the-top services offered to its customers.
NTT Com operates network infrastructure, including its global Tier-1 IP network, Arcstar Universal One VPN network, which reaches 196 countries/regions and 140 secure data centres. The company's solution offering also leverages the resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.
- PacketFabric, based in Culver City, California, emerged from stealth to launch an Ethernet-based cloud networking platform in 11 metro markets across North America in January 2017. The SDN-based, neutral Layer-2 connectivity platform combines an automated network with terabit-scale performance, and is designed to provide customers with instant provisioning of highly scalable connectivity between two or more points across its private backbone.
- PacketFabric allows users to dynamically provision capacity as needed to hundreds of networks and major data centre locations using the any-to-any, SDN-powered coast-to-coast network facilitates linking 130 carrier-neutral colocation facilities in 13 U.S. markets. PacketFabric leverages an advanced API and web-based portal that provides visibility and control over the network traffic and services.
