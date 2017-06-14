Nokia Unveils its Next Gen IP Routing Engine

Nokia unveils its fourth generation network processing silicon for powering the first petabit-class core IP routers.



The new FP4 silicon, which comes six years after the preceding FP3 chipset was announced, offers 2.4 Tb/s half-duplex capacity, or 6X more capacity than the current generation 400 Gb/s FP3 chipset. The FP4 will support full terabit IP flows. All conventional routing capabilities are included. Deep classification capabilities include enhanced packet intelligence and control, policy controls, telemetry, and security.





The FP4 could be used to provide an in-field upgrade to Nokia’s current line of core routers and carrier switches. It will also be used to power a new family of 7750 SR-s series routers designed for single-node, cloud scale density. In terms of specs, the SR-s boasts a 144 Tb/s configuration supporting port densities of up to 144 future Terabit links, 288 400G ports, or 1,440 100GE ports. Absolute capacity could be double for a maximum of 288 Tb/s configuration. It runs the same software as the company’s widely-deployed systems. The first 7750 SR-s boxes are already running in Nokia’s labs. First commercial shipments are expected in Q4.



Nokia is also introducing a chassis extension option to push its router into petabit territory. Without using the switching shelf concept employed in the multi-chassis designs of its competitors, Nokia is offering the means to integrate up to six of its 7750 SRS-s routers into a single system. This results in 576 Tb/s of capacity, enough for densities of up to 2,880 100GE ports or 720 400G ports.



