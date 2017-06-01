Netnod deploys ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect with 400G

ADVA Optical Networking announced that Netnod based in Stockholm, the leading Internet exchange operator in the Nordic region, is deploying its FSP 3000 CloudConnect with QuadFlex 400 Gbit/s technology to establish its new Optical IX service.





The newly installed transport infrastructure, which also incorporates ADVA's ROADMs and FSP Network Hypervisor, is designed to enable Netnod to offer customers complete traffic control as well as connectivity options at rates up to 100 Gbit/s. Leveraging the new Optical IX service, operators will be able to access faster, more cost-efficient and more easily managed data transport services.





The new 96-channel infrastructure features ADVA's open optical layer technology, enhanced with FSP 3000 QuadFlex 400 Gbit/s capabilities, to deliver increased capacity via support for two 200 Gbit/s wavelengths operating at 16QAM within an optical super-channel.





Integrating dynamically operating ROADMs to provide automated control, the directionless optical transport system also provides greater flexibility. This capability allows Netnod’s customers to opt to interconnect across the optical, physical or data link network layer, as well as offering the facility to select single ports or use fully redundant options.





Additionally, utilising ADVA's multi-degree ROADM technology and FSP network hypervisor, Netnod is provided with the foundation for implementing software-defined networking (SDN).





Regarding the project, Lars Michael Jogbäck, CEO at Netnod, commented, "With a scalable platform built to accommodate significant increases in capacity, Netnod can offer more choice of how they connect and exchange traffic… with ADVA, Netnod is taking network automation to the next level… by offering a flexible, future-proof infrastructure with SDN in the optical layer, Netnod can continue as the choice for access to the highly-interconnected Nordic region, as well as the Russian and Baltic markets".







