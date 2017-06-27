NEC deploys 128 Technology in Japan

128 Technology of Burlington, Massachusetts, a provider of session-oriented routing solutions, announced that Japan's NEC Networks and System Integration (NESIC) has deployed the 128T Networking Platform (128T) to interconnect four sites in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka and Myanmar.





In addition to using the 128T platform for its own corporate requirements, NESIC will also offer 128T to its approximately 5,000 enterprise, telecommunication and government customers worldwide with the aim of improving the quality, security, and reliability of their WANs.





Headquartered in Tokyo with 62 offices worldwide, NESIC provides integrated ICT solutions and services, ranging from planning and consulting to system design and integration, construction and maintenance, operation, outsourcing and business process outsourcing.





The 128T solution is based on Secure Vector Routing (SVR) technology, which is claimed to offer a fundamentally new approach to networking that enables customers to build context-aware networks that can dynamically and securely extend across network boundaries without the need for complex tunnelling and overlay technologies.





128T can be implemented to address a range of routing applications from the branch office, across the WAN and within and between private and public clouds. The platform is software-based and can be deployed to either augment or replace existing network routing solutions. 128 Technology enables customers such as NESIC to both cost-effectively build and offer networks designed to provide greater agility, security and control between distributed locations.











Founded in 2014 and launched in 2016, 128 Technology announced in May 2017 that it had raised $21.5 million in Series C funding, bringing total funding to $57 million. Investors in the round included executive management and current employees of the company, individual investors, as well as G20 Ventures. 128 Technology stated that it would use the financing to expand its global presence and accelerate the expansion of the 128T Networking Platform





128 Technology previously announced a seed funding round of $4 million in July 2014, a $12 million Series A round in December 2014 and a $20 million Series B funding round in December 2015.



