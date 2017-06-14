nbn demos 1 Gbps in DOCSIS 3.1 trials in Melbourne

Australia's nbn, which is rolling out a national broadband network, announced that it is preparing to introduce gigabit access speeds for eligible homes and businesses in the cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, as well as the Gold Coast in Queensland.





nbn noted that the announcement follows trials of DOCSIS 3.1 technology on its hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) network, which previously served to deliver Telstra's pay TV cable services.





The company stated that during lab trials of DOCSIS 3.1 technology conducted in Melbourne, it achieved downstream speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s, similar to the highest speed currently available to retail service providers using the nbn FTTP network. The trials delivered upstream speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s, which is more than double the current highest rate of 40 Mbit/s upload retail speed available via HFC retail services over the nbn network.





nbn noted that it will be amongst the first operators outside of the U.S. to commercially launch DOCSIS 3.1-based services as an upgrade for its HFC network, enabling the delivery of Gigabit and higher downstream wholesale speeds over the network.





nbn is planning to conduct further lab testing of DOCSIS 3.1 technology in August, prior to launching field trials in December this year, with a commercial launch of DOCSIS 3.1 services expected in 2018.







