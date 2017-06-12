nbn appoints new team to support transition from build to operation

Bill Morrow, chief executive of nbn, the company engaged in deploying a national broadband network across Australia, has announced a number of changes, effective July 1st, to the company's executive committee as it transitions from building to operating its nbn infrastructure.





The company stated that the changes are driven by a number of factors, including the nbn access network approaching halfway completion, with deployment due to be finished by 2020, the growth in active end-users, the potential one billion dollar annual revenue run rate, the increasing rate of network and IT technology convergence, and the need to focus on network operation and optimisation and serving customers, both service providers and subscribers.





The new executive team, effective July 1st, includes:





1. John Simon as chief customer officer - business, to lead business sales and marketing until his retirement in 2018.





2. Brad Whitcomb, chief customer officer - residential, to lead the residential sales and marketing after three years leading strategy, transformation, regulatory and technology.





3. Kathrine Dyer, chief network deployment officer, promoted to the executive committee to lead the construction of the remaining portion of the network with the newly formed Network Deployment and Planning team.

4. Peter Ryan, chief network engineering officer, to lead the newly formed Network Engineering and Operations team, comprising the Network Service Operations department and Network Performance Engineering team.





5. John McInerney, chief systems engineering officer, to lead the newly formed Systems Engineering and Operations team, comprising the existing IT team and the network engineering team with a focus on the delivery of new network functionality.





6. JB Rousselot, chief strategy officer to lead strategy, transformation, regulatory and technology after two years establishing and leading Network Service Operations.





7. Stephen Rue, chief financial officer, to continue to lead finance, procurement and supply.



