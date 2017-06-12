Microsemi upgrades TimeProvider 5000 PTP grandmaster clock

Microsemi, a major provider of high performance, low power semiconductor solutions, has updated the hardware on its TimeProvider 5000 IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) grandmaster clock to provide support for IPv6 and multi-Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) constellation, offering improved reception and higher security for a range of telecom network applications.





The company noted that global operators are increasingly seeking solutions such as its enhanced TimeProvider 5000 product to meet the requirement of directives in certain countries to support multiple constellations to remove the dependency on GPS. In addition, via support for both GLONASS and Galileo constellations systems can be made more robust and secure against certain GNSS vulnerabilities.





Microsemi stated that the TimeProvider product family has been installed in over 350 networks globally to support high performance, reliable network infrastructures. Combined with newly added support for IPv6 and multi-GNSS constellations, the TimeProvider 5000 also provides redundant hardware, user configurable PTP profiles and Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) support with optical small form-factor pluggable (SFP) modules.

TimeProvider 5000 is a carrier-grade, IEEE1588 PTP grandmaster clock with network time protocol (NTP) server option and expansion shelf capabilities including SyncE and advanced PTP profiles, designed to meet the timing and synchronisation requirements of current and future networks. The device specifically enables circuit-to-packet network migration for advanced data services and wireless backhaul, as well as delivery of 3G, 4G/LTE, LTE-A and 5G wireless services.





Microsemi's enhanced TimeProvider 5000 PTP grandmaster clock with support for IPv6 and multi-GNSS constellation is available immediately.

Microsemi also offers a comprehensive range of IEEE 1588 and SyncE network synchronisation silicon solutions providing time stamping, ultra-low jitter suitable for up to 100 Gbit/s PHYs, IEEE 1588 protocol support (including the ITU-T telecom profile for frequency and phase), designed for wireless and wireline applications.



