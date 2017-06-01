Mavenir and 6WIND collaborate on 4G/5G, NFV

6WIND, a provider of high-performance networking software, announced that Mavenir based in Richardson, Texas, which focuses on enabling network transformation for service providers, has extended its long-term partnership to deliver advanced solutions for 4G, 5G and network functions virtualisation (NFV) services such as media resource function (MRF), evolved packet core (EPC), virtual RAN (vRAN) and session border controller (SBC) products.





Under the expanded agreement, to enable high packet processing capacity and performance across its next-generation telecom networking solutions Mavenir has extended its license agreement with 6WIND to include the 6WINDGate TCP stack.





In addition to the 6WIND software, Mavenir is able to leverage 6WIND's Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) expertise, network software design skills and licensed support. The TCP stack addition complements a range of DPDK-based Layer 2 to Layer 4 6WINDGate stacks that are widely incorporated in the Mavenir product suite.





Mavenir's expanded partnership specifically provides access to the following 6WIND software and features:





1. Networking performance acceleration and portability, including 6WINDGate source code for Linux networking; accelerated Layer 2 to 4 networking stacks for application performance and portability across hardware platforms; and the TCP termination module for scaling TCP-based application performance.





2. Virtualisation readiness, enabling a smooth upgrade path from bare metal to virtual deployments utilising the same software.



