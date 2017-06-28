Linux Foundation Launches Open Security Controller Project

A new Open Security Controller Project is being launched by The Linux Foundation to help centralize security services orchestration for multi-cloud environments.



Founding members include Huawei, Intel, McAfee, Nuage Networks from Nokia, and Palo Alto Networks.



The main idea for the Open Security Controller Project is to orchestrate virtual network security policies for virtualized network security functions, like next-generation firewall, intrusion prevention systems and application data controllers to protect east-west traffic inside the data center. A centralized controller would apply the correct policy to the appropriate workload, and it would broker services among cloud management platforms. A open standard would enable seamless integration of multi-vendor virtual security controls.



“Software-defined networks are becoming a standard for businesses, and open source networking projects are a key element in helping the transition, and pushing for a more automated network” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking and Orchestration at The Linux Foundation. “Equally important to automation in the open source community is ensuring security. The Open Security Controller Project touches both of these areas. We are excited to have this project join The Linux Foundation, and look forward to the collaboration this project will engender regarding network security now and in the future.”Open Security Controller Project technology is licensed under Apache 2. Governance for the Open Security Controller Project has been structured to nurture a vibrant technical community. A Governing Board will guide business decisions, marketing and ensure alignment between the technical communities and members. The technical steering committee will provide leadership on the code and guide the technical direction of the project. Visit https://www.opensecuritycontroller.org for more information.